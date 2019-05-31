MHT CET result 2019 likely to be announced today; check at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in

Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell is likely to release MHT CET (Common Entrance Test) 2019 results today May 31.

Candidates, who appeared for the test, can access their results at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

How to check MHT CET 2019 exam results:

Step 1: Visit the official homepage mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'MAH CET 2019 result'

Step 3: Click it and you will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Enter your credentials and click on Submit option.

Step 5: After this, the MAH CET 2019 result, merit list can be viewed and downloaded.

The MHT CET answer key 2019 was released on 22 May and reportedly nearly 20 questions were challenged and duly answered by the MHT CET.

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test or MHT CET is a yearly entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate courses including Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Dairy Technology, Fishery Science.

The state-level Maharshtra Common Entrance Test was held from May 2 to May 13, 2019.

