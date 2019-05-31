Rajasthan PTET Result 2019 declare; check at ptet2019.org , ptet2019.net

The results of Rajasthan's Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) examinations have been declared. The Government Dungar College, Bikaner, announced the result at the official websites ptet2019.org and ptet2019.net

The PTET 2019 was conducted on May 12, 2019.

The PTET exam is conducted for admission to B.Ed course (2 year), or BA BEd and BSc courses (four years each) across Rajasthan.

How to check Rajasthan PTET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit any of the PTET's official website---ptet2019.org or ptet2019.net.

Step 2: Click on the link ' download PTET result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket or registration number.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

The general candidates need at least 50 per cent marks to clear the Rajasthan PTET test. And, for those belonging to reserved category from Rajasthan need 45 per cent marks to be eligible.

The Rajasthan Board will also announce the merit list on the basis of individual scores secured by the candidates at around 3 pm. Later, candidates will be called in for counselling and final selection process based on their rank on the Rajasthan PTET 2019 merit list.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex crosses 40k for second time, Nifty nears all time high

Modi's new Cabinet: Here's party, House-wise allocation of Union Council of Ministers