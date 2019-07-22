Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 to be released today; check status on ptet2019.org

The Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 will be declared today (Monday) on the official website ptet2019.org. The Rajasthan PTET (RPTET) seat allotment result will be released online mentioning the first round of counseling results i.e. RPTET Seat Allotment Results 2019.

Ptet2019.org is the official website for Rajasthan PTET 2019 exam where the PTET Counselling Results will be available for the students to check.

The Government Dungar College in Bikaner will release the seat allotment list. The college conducts and announces the RPTET Results 2019. Candidates who have applied for admission to PTET which is a two-year course and BA BEd/BSc BEd which is a four-year integrated course are advised to go on the official website of RPTET 2019 exam to check the status of the counseling results.

To get access to the RPTET Counselling Result 2019, the candidates are required to log in on the website with their Roll No, Counselling Serial No and Date of Birth.

Steps to check Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 online and download round 1 seat allotment list:

Students need to follows he steps mentioned below to check the process of their RPTET Counselling Result 2019 to get access to their seat allotment status without any hassles.

1. Go on the official website of the exam- ptet2019.org

2. Click on the PTET Counselling Result 2019 link to download it

3. You will be redirected to a new page

4. Enter your details regarding the information asked on the page

5. Do not forget to verify the information

6. The Rajasthan Counselling Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

7. Check your name on the list and the provisional allotment letter

8. Download the PDF copy of the result or take a print out for future reference