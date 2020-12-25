Rajinikanth admitted to hospital due to BP fluctuations

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday. He was suffering from severe blood pressure fluctuations. "Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning... Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his BP showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital," Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

The 70-year-old actor, who was shooting his latest flick 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the past 10 days, had isolated himself and is being monitored closely after a few people on the sets have tested COVID-19 positive. Rajinikanth, however, tested negative.

Rajinikanth will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his BP settles down before being discharged, the statement added. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he doesn't have any other symptoms and is "haemodynamically" stable, it said.

N Chandrababu Naidu, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, wished the actor a speedy recovery. Naidu said he is deeply concerned about the actor's health.

"Deeply concerned about superstar @rajinikanth after hearing the news of him being admitted to a hospital today. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health!" Naidu said in a tweet.

Pawan Kalyan, actor and Jana Sena founder, in a statement, hoped that Rajinikanth would come out healthy with the blessings of Mahavatar Babaji whom the superstar considers as Guru.

Rajinikanth's latest flick 'Annaatthe' has recently been halted after four of the film crew tested positive for COVID-19. The shoot for Director Sivakumar Jayakumar's, also known as Siva, movie featuring Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khusbu and Prakash Raj, resumed on December 14, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

