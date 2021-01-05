Ratan Tata visits ailing former employee; Twitterati applaud industrialist's compassion

The past year has been difficult as the pandemic has disturbed daily life. During these dark times, heartwarming tales of human compassion are like are a shining piercing light. And, what could be more heartwarming than one of the biggest industrialists in the country showing that he cares about his employees, both current and former.

India Inc leader Ratan Tata showed his compassionate side again on Tuesday as he visited an ailing former employee at his home. The 83-year-old is known for his acts of kindness.

According to a post on LinkedIn, Ratan Tata undertook a journey from his house in Mumbai all the way to Friends Society in Pune just to meet a former employee. The person who Tata visited has been suffering from ill-health over the past two years. The visit was not publicised as no media personnel were present to report on it.

Earlier, Tata had personally visited the families of all 80 of his employees who were affected by the 26/11 terror attack of 2008. Tata had agreed to fully sponsor the education of the employees' children. Tata had also stated that he'll cover all medical expenses of their families and other dependents for the rest of their lives, counselling sessions expenses included. The families were also given a full waiver on all loans and advances they had held.

Tata's latest act of kindness has inspired Twitterati. Here are a few reactions:

Respected @RNTata2000 sir Namaskar . V r really admired by a news that become viral in SM @telangana #RatanTata visited @TataCompanies employe in #Pune . Even in #coronavirus #Corona pandemic. Salute 2 the #LivingLigend A Role model 4 All. pic.twitter.com/LbTs3TRMjF - RAGHUNANDAN MAACHANA (@RMaachana) January 4, 2021

#RatanTata Travelled all the way form Mumbai to pune to meet and Ex Tata Employees who was unwell for 2 year's During 26/11 he personally visited the Families of all the 80 employees Affected and pledged to cover all their Expenses for lifetime He does it Againâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Jm0eyOEMki - Anand /à¦à¦¨à¦¨à§à¦¦ð¸ (@Anand_kr_7654) January 5, 2021

Sir Ratan Tata, (83 Years old), greatest businessman alive in India visited employee in Pune all the way from Mumbai who is ailing for last 2 years. No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees.This is how legends are made of. #RatanTatapic.twitter.com/FwOsWaaFxw - vinay patil (@meengineervinay) January 5, 2021

