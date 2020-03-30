Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate to PM-CARES, Maharashtra CM Relief Fund

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made contributions to the PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to fight coronavirus.

Kohli tweeted, "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona."

Virat Kohli, however, is not the only sportsperson to contribute. Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Bajrang Punia, PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker have also donated for the cause. Sachin Tendulkar contributed Rs 25 lakh to the PM Relief Fund and Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund.

Virat and Anushka have been active in spreading awareness about COVID-19 through their social media handles. Earlier this month, both of them issued a joint appeal for self-isolation. Kohli and Anushka posted a video message on Twitter urging everyone to stay at home.

Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. ðð» pic.twitter.com/UNMi2xQbbz - Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, India has reported above 1,170 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll has reached past 30. The outbreak has led to cancellation of many sporting events. The 13th edition of Indian Premier League slated to begin on March 29 has been suspended till April 15.

