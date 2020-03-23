Reliance Industries sets up 100-bed centre for coronavirus patients; to make 1 lakh masks daily

Reliance Industries (RIL) has set up a 100-bed dedicated centre in a hospital in Mumbai as part of its initiatives against coronavirus. The Mukesh Ambani-led company has also scaled up its capacities to produce masks and protective gear for health workers. The oil to telecom conglomerate has pledged Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In collaboration with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital has set up a dedicated 100-bed centre at Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital, for patients who test positive for COVID-19.

"This first-of-its-kind-in-India centre is fully funded by Reliance Foundation and includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross contamination and helps control infection. All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio medical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices," Reliance said in a statement on Monday.

ALSO READ:Coronavirus in India Live updates: Country records 8th death; govt bans domestic flight ops from March 24

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases identified through contact tracing. A fully-equipped isolation facility has been built by RIL in Maharashtra's Lodhivali, which has been handed over to district authorities. Meanwhile, Reliance Foundation has partnered with NGOs across various cities to serve free meals to people in need.

RIL has enhanced its production capacities to produce 1 lakh face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipments (PPEs), such as suits and garments for health workers across India to equip them further to fight the coronavirus challenge.

"Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing. Our doctors and researchers are also working overtime to find a cure for this deadly virus," the company further said.

ALSO READ:Coronavirus update: Here's a list of 62 test centres for COVID-19

Amid this crisis, Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, has introduced the #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega initiative, under which it is offering services for "remote working, remote learning, remote engagement and remote care".

"Jio is combining its digital capabilities with Microsoft Teams, the unified communication and collaboration hub for teamwork in Office 365, to enable individuals, students, educational and healthcare institutions to continue their professional lives while still practicing social distancing," the statement said.