Delhi airports to be no-fly zone for two hours every day ahead of Republic Day

Delhi airport will be no-fly zone for nearly two hours every day in the run up to the Republic Day. There will be no flight operations between 10: 35 am and 12:15 pm on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 26.

The Delhi Airport in a tweet said, "Due to Republic Day security requirements, there is a planned restriction on the movements of scheduled commercial flights between 1035 hours to 1215".

According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), "no landing and take-off" would be "permitted" at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26.

Domestic carrier IndiGo has asked its passenger to check flight status by sending SMS <flight no> <flight date> to 566772.





#6ETravelAdvisory: For flight status, please visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or SMS ST<flight no.><flight date> e.g. for flight 6E-162 for Jan 15, send ST 162 1501 to 566772 pic.twitter.com/i5TNRjyMVf â IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 15, 2020

IndiGo wrote, "Flights to/from Delhi on January 18, 20 to 24 and Jan 26 are affected due to airspace restriction in Delhi for Republic Day preparation".

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to heightened security owing to Republic Day, passengers may face rush at the airports. We request all passengers to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure to avoid any hassle. For flight status, please visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. â IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 20, 2020

Vistara airline also informed its passenger about the changes in its flight operations ahead of the Republic Day. The airline has asked its passenger to check flight status by sending SMS UK <flight no> to 9289228888.

Meanwhile, traffic movement on Monday as well as Tuesday was interrupted severely in areas around Raj Path due to Republic Day rehearsals. The stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate was closed for traffic from 9 am to 12 noon for Republic Day parade rehearsals. Traffic movement was also restricted on Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road.

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest in this year's Republic Day celebrations.

