Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman Spiderman Tune Churaya Mere Dil Ka Chain' on 4th day of Brisbane test; here's how Twitter reacted

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant seemed in a mood to poke some fun during the fourth day of the final test match against Australia in Brisbane. The cricketer, who helped India pull off an unexpected win in the final Test match in Brisbane, sang the funny song "Spiderman Spiderman Tune Churaya Mere Dil ka Chain" from behind the stumps to annoy the Aussies.

my personal favorite highlight of the series pic.twitter.com/L4RNxjSwRG â payal (@pylepatel) January 18, 2021

Rishabh pant singing SpiderMan SpiderMan ðð NEW WAY OF SLEDGING.ð pic.twitter.com/HozJp218X0 â Charlotte Brown (@Thewisebrown) January 18, 2021

After the win India must dance playing the song Spiderman Spiderman ð#INDvsAUS#RishabPant â Shishir gautam (@ccrgautam38) January 19, 2021

And they should end with âSpiderman-Spidermanâ song! â Shantanu Smart (@smartshantanu) January 19, 2021

Commentator - I'd love to know what Rishabh Pant is thinking.



(Rishabh Pant) - Spiderman Spiderman, tune churaya mere dil ka chain ð¶ #BorderGavaskarTrophy â Siddhant Dand (@DandSiddhant) January 19, 2021

Guess he's watching carryminati last nightððð pic.twitter.com/wkZ9GrbDC9 â 'à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤­à¤°' Tony Shark ð®ð³. (@JustLikemeeeeee) January 18, 2021

âDo not kill me

Spiderman Spiderman

tune churaya mere dil ka chain

Spiderman Spidermanâ@RishabhPant17 â Dhananjay Baijal (@DeejayBaj) January 19, 2021

#AUSvIND

In tests, Australia undefeated at Gabba for the last 33 years.



*le Rishab Pant : Spiderman, Spiderman, tune churaaya mera dil ka chain.. pic.twitter.com/3BRjAVYPQI â Chris Chacko (@chrischacko17) January 19, 2021

As Pant's rendition of "Spiderman Spiderman" became a viral trend, online streaming giants Netflix and Amazon also talked about it. Amazon Prime Video tweeted, "Recommendation for you if you're Rishabh Pant or you love Rishabh Pant."

Recommendation for you if youâre Rishabh Pant or you love Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/FE5ODszUST â amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 18, 2021

Netflix India tweeted, "This heist movie where Rishabh Pant is stealing the show IS SO GOOD!"

This heist movie where Rishabh Pant is stealing the show IS SO GOOD!#AUSvIND â Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 19, 2021

The Brisbane test match is not only special because the Indian cricket team seized an almost improbable win but also because Pant broke former India captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni's record and went onto score past 1000 runs in just his 27th innings. The Delhi-based wicketkeeper achieved this feat when he pulled a short ball from Pat Cummins to the deep backward square leg for a couple.

