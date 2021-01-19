Rishabh Pant sings 'Spiderman Spiderman Tune Churaya Mere Dil Ka Chain' on 4th day of Brisbane test; here's how Twitter reacted

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant seemed in a mood to poke some fun during the fourth day of the final test match against Australia in Brisbane. The cricketer, who helped India pull off an unexpected win in the final Test match in Brisbane, sang the funny song "Spiderman Spiderman Tune Churaya Mere Dil ka Chain" from behind the stumps to annoy the Aussies.
From "my personal favorite highlight of the series" to "new way of sledging', this is how netizens have reacted so far
spiderman spidermanâ payal (@pylepatel) January 18, 2021
tune churaya mera dil ka chain
my personal favorite highlight of the series pic.twitter.com/L4RNxjSwRG
Rishabh pant singing SpiderMan SpiderMan ðð NEW WAY OF SLEDGING.ð pic.twitter.com/HozJp218X0â Charlotte Brown (@Thewisebrown) January 18, 2021
After the win India must dance playing the song Spiderman Spiderman ð#INDvsAUS#RishabPantâ Shishir gautam (@ccrgautam38) January 19, 2021
And they should end with âSpiderman-Spidermanâ song!â Shantanu Smart (@smartshantanu) January 19, 2021
Commentator - I'd love to know what Rishabh Pant is thinking.â Siddhant Dand (@DandSiddhant) January 19, 2021
(Rishabh Pant) - Spiderman Spiderman, tune churaya mere dil ka chain ð¶ #BorderGavaskarTrophy
Guess he's watching carryminati last nightððð pic.twitter.com/wkZ9GrbDC9â 'à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤à¤°' Tony Shark ð®ð³. (@JustLikemeeeeee) January 18, 2021
Come on 'Spiderman, Spiderman'!!ð #INDvAUSâ Sachin Sanghe (@SachinSanghe) January 19, 2021
âDo not kill meâ Dhananjay Baijal (@DeejayBaj) January 19, 2021
Spiderman Spiderman
tune churaya mere dil ka chain
Spiderman Spidermanâ@RishabhPant17
#AUSvINDâ Chris Chacko (@chrischacko17) January 19, 2021
In tests, Australia undefeated at Gabba for the last 33 years.
*le Rishab Pant : Spiderman, Spiderman, tune churaaya mera dil ka chain.. pic.twitter.com/3BRjAVYPQI
As Pant's rendition of "Spiderman Spiderman" became a viral trend, online streaming giants Netflix and Amazon also talked about it. Amazon Prime Video tweeted, "Recommendation for you if you're Rishabh Pant or you love Rishabh Pant."
Recommendation for you if youâre Rishabh Pant or you love Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/FE5ODszUSTâ amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 18, 2021
Netflix India tweeted, "This heist movie where Rishabh Pant is stealing the show IS SO GOOD!"
This heist movie where Rishabh Pant is stealing the show IS SO GOOD!#AUSvINDâ Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 19, 2021
The Brisbane test match is not only special because the Indian cricket team seized an almost improbable win but also because Pant broke former India captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni's record and went onto score past 1000 runs in just his 27th innings. The Delhi-based wicketkeeper achieved this feat when he pulled a short ball from Pat Cummins to the deep backward square leg for a couple.
