'Ban or not to Ban': Here's how Twitterati reacted to Tandav controversy

Tandav ban controversy: Social media users were divided on the issue of a likely ban on the show

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | January 18, 2021 | Updated 12:31 IST
'Ban or not to Ban': Here's how Twitterati reacted to Tandav controversy
Tandav ban row: The political drama is directed by Bharat fame director Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Gaurav Solanki and Himanshu Kishan Mehra

Ali Abbas Zafar-directed web series Tandav has been mired in controversy since its release. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has now sought an explanation from the makers of the Amazon Prime Video web series. The Union I&B Minister took cognisance of the matter amid allegations that the political drama hurt religious sentiments.

BJP leader Manoj Kotak had written to the I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the show. BJP's Ram Kadam has also filed a police complaint against the web series for hurting religious sentiments.

The show has been at the centre of controversy due to a scene that features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub allegedly playing a character inspired by Lord Shiva, holding a trishul (Trident) at a college theatre festival in the first episode of the series. One of the actors in the scene talks about the character's social media traction and how he can amp it up by posting pictures or tweeting frequently. This is then followed by the contentious 'Azaadi' chants by the audience members.

However, social media users were divided on the issue of a likely ban on the show. While some supported a ban on the show for being 'Hinduphobic', others questioned any need for such a move.


Tandav, which released on January 15, features actors like Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kritika Kamra in pivotal roles. The political drama is directed by Bharat fame director Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Gaurav Solanki and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

