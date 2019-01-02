RRB JE Recruitment 2018: Railways invites applications for 12,844 posts of junior engineers; check out all the details

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications to hire as many as 12,844 junior engineers in the Railways. The applicants can visit rrbmumbai.gov.in to check all the details. The online application process started on Wednesday. The RRB has started the JE recruitment process three days after it was notified by the Ministry of Railways. Besides JEs, the Railways has also invited applications for 29 posts of junior engineers in information technology; depot material superintendent (227); and chemical and metallurgical assistant (387). Here are important details including last date of application, payment process, and the date of computer based test for the RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19.
Important details: The online registration for these posts started from 10 am today onwards and it will go on till January 31. The offline payment will be made till February 4, while candidates will be able to make online payment will February 5.
The last date to submit the complete online application form is February 7. The Railway recruitment board will conduct the stage 1 computer based test during April or May. The dates for CBTs of recruitment process will be intimated through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) websites.
The general category candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as examination fee, while those belonging to the SC/ST/ex-servicemen/PwBDs/trransgender/ minorities/economically backward class will have pay Rs 250 as the exam fee. Female candidates will also have to pay the examination fee of Rs 250.
Salary: Those clearing all the stages of the exams will be selected for the different posts of JE, JE IT, depot material superintendant (DMS) and chemical & metallurgical assistant (CMA). As per the Railways, all these candidates will fall under the 7th Central Pay Commission Matrix and will be given an initial pay of Rs 35,400 per month, besides other allowances admissible at that time.
Things to keep in mind
Edited by Manoj Sharma