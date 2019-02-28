RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Application process for 1.30 lakh vacancies to start on March 1; check details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has delayed the notification and application process for railway Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. The detailed notification for 30,000 NTPC vacancies was expected to release on February 28, but there's been a day's delay. According to the RRB officials, the application window for the NTPC paramedical staff, ministerial and isolated categories will now start from March 1.

For the recruitment year 2019, RRB has announced 1.30 lakh vacancies, out of which 1,00,000 are for level 1, and the rest are for NTPC, paramedical staff and ministerial and isolated category.

According to information on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board, the date of RRB NTPC Application 2019 has been revised for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) only. Candidates who wish to apply for RRB ministerial and isolated categories posts may begin application process from March 8, while RRB Level-1 post applications will start on March 12.

Interested candidates can check the official RRB websites of RRB Mumbai, Allahabad, Patna, Chennai, Bangalore, etc for detailed information.

The details related to age limit, eligibility and examination date will be announced in the official notification tomorrow. For most of RRB NTPC jobs, age limit is usually between 18-32 years and candidate need to complete their graduation.

Candidates can apply for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master and other roles under NTPC.

As for the paramedical staff, roles of Staff Nurse, Health and Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent etc, are available under RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories. This recruitment is similar in scale with last year's when more than 62,000 vacancies were advertised each for RRB Group C and D posts.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar