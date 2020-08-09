Sanjay Dutt admitted to Lilavati hospital after complaining of breathlessness, tests COVID-19 negative

Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after he complained of breathlessness. The actor has been hospitalised for regular check-up though, his sister Priya Dutt said on Saturday. Sanjay Dutt also tested COVID-19 negative but has been kept under observation in a non-COVID ward at the hospital.

The 61-year old actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening, where he was also tested for COVID-19. If there is an improvement in his condition then Sanjay Dutt will be discharged from the hospital on Monday.

He is currently living in Mumbai alone, while his wife Manyata Dutt and two children are stuck abroad because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative," Priya told PTI. She added that Sanjay might be discharged on Monday.

"We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday," Priya said. A hospital official said the actor is "absolutely fine."

"His antigen test for COVID-19 is negative. He is absolutely fine and being treated for mild breathlessness," the official said.

Sanjay is the eldest child of late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

He is married to Manyata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter. He also has daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

He will also star in the second instalment of "KGF" and alongside Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera."

In 2019, the actor was featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama "Panipat," Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam."