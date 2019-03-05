SBI SO recruitment 2019: Applications process to end on March 24 for jobs with salaries up to Rs 40 lakh per annum

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday invited online application from candidates for appointment as specialist cadre Officers on a contract basis. The last date of fees payment is March 24, 2019. Application Fee for SBI SO Jobs 2019 is Rs. 600 for General and OBC candidates and Rs. 100 for SC/ST/PWD/EWS candidates. Candidates are required to pay the application fee through online mode.

SBI SO Vacancy and Educational Qualification Details:

SBI has notified a total of 8 vacancies for Faculty & Executive Posts at Specialist Officer Cadre. A candidate can apply for one post only.

There are 3 vacancies for the post of Faculty, SBIL in Kolkata (Executive Education). Educational Qualification is Post Graduation in the domain relevant to the position.

There are 2 posts available for the Faculty, SBICRM in Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/Risk Management/ International Banking). Educational Qualification is Post Graduation in the domain relevant to the position.

There are 2 posts vacant for Faculty, SBICB in Hyderabad (Marketing). The Educational Qualification is MBA in the relevant area.

There is 1 post for Marketing Executive, SBIL in Kolkata. The Educational Qualification is MBA or 2 years Post Graduation Diploma in the discipline of marketing.

The Marketing Executive age limit is from 30-50 years, whereas all the other vacancies have an age group of 28-55 years. The selection procedure for the Marketing Executive is shortlisting and interview. For the rest mentioned above, the selection procedure involves shortlisting and interview followed by a Demo Session on a given topic. All the posts require qualification experience of a minimum of 3 years of teaching experience in their respective fields.

The proposed Remuneration for the Faculty posts ranges from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh p.a. And Rs 25 lakh p.a. for the Marketing Executive.

How To Apply for SBI Clerk 2019 Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click 'Careers' icon

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on 'Recruitment of specialist cadre officer..' under 'latest announcement'

Step 5: Click on 'new registration', fill details and submit

Step 6: Log-in using registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Upload images, make payment

Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on or before 24 March 2019. After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.

The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

Candidates are advised to check the bank's website regularly for details and updates. They can also go through the official notification to know details like eligibility conditions, selection process, how to apply and pay fees etc.

