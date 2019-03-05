RRB Group D results: Here's a step by step guide to check scores, PET status

The Railway Recruitment Board on Monday released RRB Group D results on various regional websites. The exam was held for the posts of track maintainer, porter, assistant pointsman, hamal, sweeper, gateman and several other jobs in the Railways.

Candidates who have appeared for the Group D exam can check their scores on its official website rrb.org.in. The RRB has also released the updates on Physical Endurance Test, which is the next level of Group D or Level 1 2018 recruitment process. According to the RRB's oficial website, the PET exam will be conducted on the third or fourth week of March this year.

The Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) will conduct PET, document verification, medical examination and publishing of Panel for level 1, according to Railways Ministry.

Candidates with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from PET and their roll numbers not included in the list.

Here's how to check RRB Group D result and PET status:

1) Go to the official website of RRB you had registered during the registration process.

2) Click on 'click here to view the Normalized Score and short-listing status for PET' on the home page.

3)A new page will appear. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYY format and log in.

4) On the next page your result and PET status will appear.

Note: The scores of candidates who have qualified RRB Group D 2018 exam will be available on the website till March 15, according to the official notification.

Those candidates whose roll number is listed on the PDF Files on the RRB websites are shortlisted for PET.

More than 1 crore candidates sat in the second biggest recruitment drive of Indian Railways.The exam was held in September-December 2018.

