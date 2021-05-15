'She was a brave woman': Doctor who treated love you zindagi girl, Anand Mahindra too remembers braveheart

The doctor, who recently shared a video of a young COVID-19 patient swaying to the tune of hit Bollywood song "Love You Zindagi" in the emergency ward that went viral, said the 30-year-old was the bravest person she ever met.

Like many other doctors, Dr. Monica Langdeh has also opened up about the emotional rollercoaster that the COVID-19 pandemic has been for doctors. Dr. Langdeh told India Today that she hadn't seen a patient like this before.

Talking about the young patient, Dr. Langdeh said, "She was a very brave woman. I have never seen a patient like her."

The woman was shifted to the ICU ward after her condition worsened. The COVID-19 patient-- Shruti whose video went viral for the optimism she exuded in these tough times, succumbed to the infection on Wednesday.

Langdeh added, "But she set an example for others. Despite all our efforts, we couldn't save her."

Not only was Shruti very positive, but her family also had an extremely positive attitude. "Her family was very positive. They would send audio messages to her when she was in the ICU. These messages would tell her that she is going to be fine, that she will beat COVID-19," Langdeh mentioned.

The doctor also stated that she has seen many patients as a doctor but feels attached to Shruti's family as a human now.

Dr. Langdeh added that she shared the video to spread some positivity in these harrowing times. In the video, Shruti is seen swaying to the song 'Love You Zindagi' from the 2016 Alia Bhatt-starrer Dear Zindagi.





She is just 30yrs old & She didn't get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days.She is on NIVsupport,received remedesvir,plasmatherapy etc.She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her.

Lesson:"Never lose the Hope" pic.twitter.com/A3rMU7BjnG â Dr.Monika Langehð®ð³ (@drmonika_langeh) May 8, 2021

Later, Langdeh shared a health update on the young woman and tweeted, "She got the ICU bed, but the condition is not stable. Please pray for brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It's all in the hands of the almighty what we plan we think is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray."

She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It's all in the hands of almighty what we plan what we think is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray. https://t.co/zfpWEt5dYm â Dr.Monika Langehð®ð³ (@drmonika_langeh) May 9, 2021

Despite the efforts of the doctors, she could not make it. Dr Langdeh tweeted, "I am very sorry.. we lost the brave soul.. Om Shanti.. please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss."

Industrialist Anand Mahindra also reacted to the development and tweeted, "Cruelty, thy name is COVID... But her death will not go in vain...We will remember to love Zindagi..."

Cruelty, thy name is Covid...But her death will not go in vain...We will remember to love Zindagi... https://t.co/Lube0LTt1w â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 14, 2021

