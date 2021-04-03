Shillong Teer April 3 result: Timings, where, how to check winners

Meghalaya is one of the thirteen states that can conduct lottery legally. Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery game played at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday.

This game is not played on Sunday as it is a public holiday and most people in Shillong attend church prayers on this day. This archery-based lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs.

All those who tried their luck in this one-of-its kind lottery can visit the official Shillong Teer website-meghalayateer.com on April 3, i.e., Saturday. Participants can check the results for the first round at 04:00 pm and at 05:00 pm for the second round. Lucky numbers for the first and the second round were 39 and 13 respectively on April 1, i.e., Thursday. Numbers for today and Friday will soon be updated on the site.

This is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. All those who want to participate in this lottery can buy the tickets from the Meghalaya Teer website or offline ticket counters across Meghalaya.

Tickets for this lottery cost between Re 1 and Rs 100. Tickets for the first round of the Shillong Teer lottery are sold from 09:00 am to 03:30 pm and tickets for the second round are sold till 04:30 pm.

For the uninitiated, 50 archers are allowed to shoot 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second one. Target caught has to be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter should be between 15.21 meters-30.48 meters. Participants have to complete each round of shooting in less than 5 minutes.

All those who participate in this lottery can get Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round and Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the second round. In case a participant is able to predict numbers for both the rounds successfully, it is called a forecast. In case of a forecast, the winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1.