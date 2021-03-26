Shillong Teer result today 26.03.21: Timings, Jowai Teer first and second round; where to check

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery played in Meghalaya. Millions of people participate in this lottery that takes place on the Polo Ground in Shillong to try their luck.

This lottery takes place from Monday to Saturday and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Organisation, which is a group of 12 archery clubs. This popular archery-based lottery is governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting (Amendment) Act, 1982.

Where and when to check Shillong Teer lottery result today?

All those who have participated in this lottery can visit the official Meghalaya Teer website-meghalayateer.com on March 26, i.e., Friday to check the results at 04:00 pm for the first and 05:00 pm for the second round. Lucky numbers for the first round and the second round are 18 and 12 respectively on March 25, i.e., Thursday.

Shillong Teer lottery ticket price

All those who want to try their luck will can purchase the tickets for this lottery on meghalayateer.com or from offline ticket counters in Meghalaya. The ticket for the Shillong Teer lottery costs between Re 1 and Rs 100.

How to play Shillong Teer lottery?

In this archery-based lottery, 50 people are allowed to shoot not more than 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. The target shot has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter has to be between 15.21 meters-30.48 meters.

Shillong Teer lottery prices today

Participants can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round and Rs 60 spent for every Re 1 spent on a number in the second round. If a participant manages to successfully predict the number in the both the rounds, this is known as a 'forecast' and the winner gets Rs 4,000 for Re 1.

Other popular archery-based lottery games in Meghalaya:

Khanapara Teer

Jowai Teer

Ladrymbai Teer

Also read: Shillong Teer result 25.03.21: Timings, Jowai Teer first and second round

Also read: Shillong Teer Results Today: Timings, where to check latest update, winning numbers of first and second round

Also read: Satta Matka: What is Matka Gambling and Satta Lottery Game, History, Everything You need to know