Shock awaits Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai; BMC starts demolition of 'unauthorised' office

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday has started demolishing unauthorised construction of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow at Pali Hill Road Bandra West. A senior BMC officer told India Today that Kangana was given a time period of 24 hours but she did not respond to the notice.

According to the channel, the BMC team had surveyed the property and found many unauthorised constructions on the ground and first floor of the office. The office is of Manikarnika Productions owned by Kangana Ranaut.

Meanwhile, Kangana in a tweet called the BMC's act "Pakistan". She also wrote, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now".





I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy ð pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy â Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The actor on Wednesday arrived at Mohali International airport in Chandigarh to board a flight to return to Mumbai.

Yesterday, the BMC pasted a notice at a 33-year-old actor's bungalow, claiming that many alterations were carried out on the premises without due permissions.

The notice was issued under Section 354 (A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corp[oration (MMC) Act, which highlighted the ongoing renovation and finishing work was "beyond approved plan".

While the civic body issued a 'stop-work' notice, Ranaut denied the allegations and accused the BMC of trying to "intimidate" her.

Reacting to the notice, Ranaut tweeted, "Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn't come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all".

She also responded to the notice through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.

Ranaut would legally respond to the notice within seven days and in the meantime, the BMC should not misuse its "dominant position" to cause prejudice to the actor with any "hidden agenda coupled with ulterior motives".

"My client has the right to prosecute the officers for trespassing upon her premises illegally with a criminal intent to cause injury," the letter added.

The BMC, meanwhile, also filed a caveat before a civil court, saying that Ranaut was likely to file a suit challenging the notice, and no order should be passed in the matter without hearing the civic body.

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The party also controls the BMC.

Recently, the Bollywood actress has been provided Y-plus security by the Centre after she said Mumbai was an unsafe city. Her remark was regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

