Business Today
Loading...

Kangana vs Sena in Maharashtra as actor moves Bombay HC over demolition of her office

Controversy's favourite child Kangana came under the Shiv Sena's radar after her comments, comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK)

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | September 9, 2020 | Updated 13:11 IST
Kangana vs Sena in Maharashtra as actor moves Bombay HC over demolition of her office
Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut has moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition of the Manikarnika Films office premises by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The matter is being heard by Justice S Kathawala. While BMC stated that Ranaut will be placed under home quarantine for a week, her second COVID-19 test report came out to be negative, thus paving way for her journey to Mumbai.


The BMC also put up 'Stop Work Notices' at the actor's office premises, citing unlawful construction. Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddique stated, "No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as 'Stop Work Notice' is absolutely bad in law and appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position."

While BMC's demolition drive is on at a full swing at the Manikarnika actor's office premises, Kangana tweeted, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy." Ranaut has also shared photos and videos of her office being demolished on Twitter.

Controversy's favourite child Kangana came under the Shiv Sena's radar after her comments, comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). This was followed by Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, saying the Mumbai Police will probe allegations around Ranaut taking drugs. Kangana, who was recently given Y category security after she said she was being threatened, is set to land in Mumbai anytime soon and will be guarded by 11 CRPF personnel.

Also read: Shock awaits Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai; BMC starts demolition of 'unauthorised' office

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty faces charges that can land her in jail for 10 years

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Kangana Ranaut | Kangana Ranaut Mumbai | Kangana Ranaut office | Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena | Shiv Sena | Manikarnika Films office
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close