Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty faces charges that can land her in jail for 10 years

Sushant Singh case news: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been moved to Byculla Jail, Mumbai today following her arrest over drug charges. She was sent to jail till September 22 by a magistrate who rejected her bail plea last night. According to an India Today report, she spent the night at the NCB lockup before being moved to Byculla Jail. Chakraborty has been arrested under sections 20B, 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. If Rhea is found guilty under these sections, she could land up in jail for 10 long years.

Here's what these sections mean

Section 20 (B): Punishment for a person who "produces, manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports inter-state, exports inter-state or uses cannabis" in "small quantity" faces an imprisonment of upto 1 year and a fine of upto Rs 10,000. For "intermediate quantity", the imprisonment is upto 10 years with a fine of upto Rs 1, 00,000 while "commercial quantity" of above 10 kg ganja comes with a minimum 10 year sentence that can be extended upto 20 years.

Section 21: Punishes a person who possesses, sells, purchases, transports or imports manufactured drugs. Under this section, the definition of manufactured drugs has been listed as 'all coca derivatives, medicinal cannabis, opium derivatives and poppy straw concentrate'. Punishment and fine depends on the quantity seized.

Section 22: This section focuses on punishment for consumption of narcotic drugs/ psychotropic substances such as cocaine or morphine. Penalties are the same as Section 21.

Section 27A: Consumption of any narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. This section lays down punishment for someone consuming narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances like cocaine, morphine, and diacetylmorphine or any other narcotics/ psychotropic substances. Persons charged under this offence can be subjected to rigorous imprisonment for a minimum duration of 10 years that can be extended to upto 20 years with a fine not more than Rs 2,00,000.

Sections 28 and 29: Punishment for any offender charged under the NDPS Act

