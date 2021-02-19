ShwetaYourMicIsOn: Who is Shweta and why is she trending?

The scariest scenario came alive on a Microsoft Team call that gave rise to yet another trend -- #ShwetaYourMicIsOn. It is as facepalming a moment as one can imagine. While the entire internet is sharing tips on how to keep one's bearings amid a video conference call, Shweta, who has now become viral, shared intimate details about a man, aka Pandit, with her friend. The incident though funny easily resonated with millions of social media users.

In the recording that has since gone viral, Shweta forgot to put her mic on mute and revealed some intimate secrets. The call between Shweta and her friend Radhika goes on despite her friends trying desperately to make her stop. "Shweta your mic is on," said the friends while Shweta continued to reveal more details.

Le Shweta: Watch my Zoom meeting#Shwetapic.twitter.com/yV0HeuFX2R â Garv (à¨à¨°à¨µà¨¿à¨¤) (@imgarvmalik) February 18, 2021

She can be heard saying that the man has revealed such things to her that no one usually does. Shweta tells Radhika that the man has told her that he has not shared such things with even his best friend. Unbeknownst to Shweta, who cannot seem to hear her colleagues, one jokes, "Don't worry, now 111 people know your secret."

Singer Shweta Pandit, confused at the trend said she has no idea why she was trending. She too caught on to the trend after a follower explained what transpired.

I have no idea why am i trending worldwide #Shweta#Pandit ð³ â Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) February 18, 2021

#ShwetaYourMicIsOn went viral and trended for hours after the desperate pleas were first heard. Needless to say Twitter erupted with this unusual hashtag and memes followed.

Le inner feelings-#Shwetapic.twitter.com/kqJZGZywfy â Aditya Kumar (@Urs2rulyaditya) February 18, 2021

People on zoom call to pandit : pic.twitter.com/JMyhYYflOj â Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) February 18, 2021

Me checking my phone, earphones, laptop, TV, charger, microwave to see that I'm muted on con calls.#shwetayourmicisonpic.twitter.com/j3J1SjBV6g â Anson D`souza (@Anson_nino) February 18, 2021

