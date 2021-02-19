ShwetaYourMicIsOn: Who is Shweta and why is she trending?

The scariest scenario came alive on a Microsoft Team call that gave rise to yet another trend -- #ShwetaYourMicIsOn. It is as facepalming a moment as one can imagine. While the entire internet is sharing tips on how to keep one's bearings amid a video conference call, Shweta, who has now become viral, shared intimate details about a man, aka Pandit, with her friend. The incident though funny easily resonated with millions of social media users.
In the recording that has since gone viral, Shweta forgot to put her mic on mute and revealed some intimate secrets. The call between Shweta and her friend Radhika goes on despite her friends trying desperately to make her stop. "Shweta your mic is on," said the friends while Shweta continued to reveal more details.
Big Boss: Our Show is number one reality tv show in Indiaâ Garv (à¨à¨°à¨µà¨¿à¨¤) (@imgarvmalik) February 18, 2021
Le Shweta: Watch my Zoom meeting#Shwetapic.twitter.com/yV0HeuFX2R
She can be heard saying that the man has revealed such things to her that no one usually does. Shweta tells Radhika that the man has told her that he has not shared such things with even his best friend. Unbeknownst to Shweta, who cannot seem to hear her colleagues, one jokes, "Don't worry, now 111 people know your secret."
Singer Shweta Pandit, confused at the trend said she has no idea why she was trending. She too caught on to the trend after a follower explained what transpired.
Meanwhile me:â Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) February 18, 2021
I have no idea why am i trending worldwide #Shweta#Pandit ð³
#ShwetaYourMicIsOn went viral and trended for hours after the desperate pleas were first heard. Needless to say Twitter erupted with this unusual hashtag and memes followed.
Stay hydrated, Stay Safe, Sleep Well and don't forget to mute your mic.#Shweta#shwetameme#shwetayourmicisonpic.twitter.com/jm9xHQvYPrâ Ish (@bishikaaaa) February 18, 2021
Everyone shouted #shwetayourmicisonâ Vikas Gupta (@theimmatureboy) February 19, 2021
Meanwhile teacher ; pic.twitter.com/fDkweNFQCj
Group members to Shweta: mic on haiiii..â Aditya Kumar (@Urs2rulyaditya) February 18, 2021
Le inner feelings-#Shwetapic.twitter.com/kqJZGZywfy
#Shwetaâ Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) February 18, 2021
After listening story of Shweta
People on zoom call to pandit : pic.twitter.com/JMyhYYflOj
#Shweta#shwetayourmicisonâ Meghanadh B (@Meghanadh_B) February 19, 2021
No one :
Literally No one :
1.3 billion people to that #Pandit ðð pic.twitter.com/4tzlOEjxOl
#Pandit after trusting #Shweta#shwetayourmicisonpic.twitter.com/tPPiAhYlFuâ Simanta Talukdar (@C__manta) February 19, 2021
#Shweta#shwetayourmicisonâ Adil Shaikh ð« (@__Ash__17_) February 18, 2021
That Guy's Condition Right Now:- pic.twitter.com/J35C6ponCP
Me checking my phone, earphones, laptop, TV, charger, microwave to see that I'm muted on con calls.#shwetayourmicisonpic.twitter.com/j3J1SjBV6gâ Anson D`souza (@Anson_nino) February 18, 2021
111 people on ZOOM after knowing meeting end ho gyi hai #Shweta#shwetayourmicison#shwetamemepic.twitter.com/PyXUqhIpt3â ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) February 18, 2021
ffs shweta ð pic.twitter.com/93v9OugB27â Savage (@CutestFunniest) February 18, 2021
Also read: 'Washed dishes in evening, worked at call centre at night': Miss India 2020 runner up Manya Singh