1 opening, 13,451 applicants: Thousands apply for a single Blinkit job in Bengaluru in just one day

A Blinkit job posting for a Software Development Engineer in Bengaluru has set social media abuzz after a user shared screenshots showing the sheer volume of applications it received. Within just 24 hours, the listing attracted a staggering 13,451 applicants, sparking discussions on the state of the job market.

The viral post on X (formerly Twitter) showed that 74% of the applicants were entry-level professionals, while 13% were senior-level candidates. In terms of education, 86% held a bachelor’s degree, and 12% had a master’s degree.

The overwhelming response triggered strong reactions online, with users debating whether the flood of applications was due to layoffs, economic uncertainty, or a surge in fresh graduates.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, "Just start our own company; at this point, you have a better chance of succeeding than getting a job."

Some users reflected on the hiring process itself. A recruiter commented, “I have tried to hire people, trust me when I say 50% blindly apply, 30% don’t even have the right skills, 15% don’t pick up your calls, 5% will reject offers in the end.”

Another person commented, "Not a big deal, easy apply button has done this job, not even 5 percent of these people will be considering seriously if theyre called for interview, they just apply whatever is there in easy apply."

Amid fierce job market competition, one user advised job seekers to leverage personal networks rather than rely on mass applications. “Getting a referral from someone at a higher post is something you can do. Play smart, not hard.”