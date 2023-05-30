10 killed, 55 injured as Katra-bound bus falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

At least ten people were killed and around 55 others were injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday morning. With 75 passengers onboard, the bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place.

According to Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli, the bus was overloaded and carrying more passengers that the prescribed limit.

"Ten people died and around 55 were injured. All have been evacuated. The rescue operation is almost complete," the SSP said, according to an India Today report. The bus was carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit and will be probed during the probe, Kohli stated.

Meanwhile, those injured were shifted to the hospital. Kohli said that paramilitary teams and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were engaged in evacuation and rescue operations.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was "extremely pained" to hear about the casualties in the accident. He said he directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the injured.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to provide all possible assistance & treatment to the injured," a tweet from the Office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor read.

Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to provide all possible assistance & treatment to the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 30, 2023

Earlier on May 21, a 27-year-old woman was killed and 24 people were injured when a Rajasthan-bound bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Also Read: 'Each decision, action guided by desire to improve lives': PM Modi on 9 years of BJP govt