'1.5 L salary per month but barely surviving': Bengaluru man exposes harsh realities of living in a metro

For many, earning over ₹1.5 lakh per month in a city like Bengaluru sounds like a dream. But for Reddit user onepoint5zero, the reality is far from ideal. In a post titled, “Why does life in a metro feel so fragile?”, he lays bare his struggles, revealing that despite his high salary, financial security remains elusive.

His monthly savings? Just ₹30,000 to ₹40,000—barely enough to last three to four months if he were to lose his job. With family to support, EMIs to pay, and rising living costs, he feels like a "fragile flower pot"—ready to crack under pressure.

The Bengaluru Dream vs. Reality

Growing up, he envisioned a glamorous, opportunity-filled life in Bengaluru, complete with financial freedom and excitement. But now, the dream feels hollow.

Despite his income, he and his fiancée still live in a PG accommodation, unable to navigate the expensive and competitive rental market. The city's skyrocketing cost of living only adds to his anxiety, making even basic necessities like food and housing feel out of reach.

The Burden of Responsibility

His biggest fear isn’t just personal financial instability—it’s failing his family back home. His parents rely entirely on his income, and without his support, their survival is uncertain. This responsibility weighs heavily on him, amplifying the stress of job security in a volatile economy.

A Struggle Shared by Many?

His frustration isn’t just about Bengaluru—it’s a larger question about financial fragility in urban India. He wonders, “When did life become so difficult for those earning what was once a lucrative salary?”

His post resonates with many young professionals caught between rising aspirations and harsh economic realities. The Bengaluru dream, it seems, comes at a steep price.

His post struck a chord with several other Redditors who shared their experience of surviving in a metro city.

One user commented, "You've put the bleakness of life so well. I'm single 24F living on 60K and I've saved nothing and spent on nothing at the same time. Net sum null.You know the answer, it is bangalore, it is India. In other countries, cheap may mean lesser quality or same, but in India even to get decent quality you'd have to spend 2or3x for anything, even though it's just a basic necessity. My shoes break so fast, the flat maintenance is high for no reason, the transport is just sad, the hospitals are insanely priced and I don't even want to talk about raising a child."

Another user said, "Income isn't wealth. It's a sad realisation. The only people who get to be secure have generational wealth. Everyone else gets to face the heat."