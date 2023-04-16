19-year-old Nandini Gupta crowned Miss India 2023

Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan's Kota has been crowned Femina Miss India 2023 at a gala event in Manipur's Imphal. The 19-year-old was bestowed with the coveted title at the grand finale ceremony held on April 15.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Shreya Poonja was declared Femina Miss India 2023 first runner-up and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang emerged as the second runner-up.

All about the gala event

The Femina Miss India 2023 was a star-studded evening which saw performances by the former winners of the pageant, Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao and Shivani Jadhav.

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday also performed at the 59th edition of the event, hosted by Maniesh Paul and Bhumi Pedneker.

The event featured multiple rounds of fashion sequences featuring the 30-state winners dressed in a collection by Namrata Joshipura for Trends, Rocky Star and Robert Naorem showcasing traditional costumes.

The winners were selected by the panel featuring Femina Miss India Universe 2002 and mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, ace choreographer Terence Lewis, film director and writer Harshavardhan Kulkarni and fashion designers Rocky Star and Joshipura.

Former Manipur state winners, Soibam Kanchan, Urmila Shagolsem, Maria Chanu Pangambam, and Angobi Chanu Loukrakpam were also present at the ceremony.

The grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 will air on Colors on May 14 at 10 am.

