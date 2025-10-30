2026 travel trends: From mystical getaways to futuristic homes, here’s how AI will reshape vacations

Travel has always been a deeply personal experience, but by 2026, it will evolve into something far more individualised, as travellers reject standard itineraries in favour of journeys that express their true selves.

From testing relationship dynamics through adventure-filled trips to staying in futuristic, AI-enhanced homes, travel will become an unapologetic celebration of personal identity.

In its tenth annual Travel Predictions report, Booking.com identifies key trends that will define how we explore the world in 2026. Shifting from the pursuit of cooler climates to more socially aware and personalised travel, the research shows a distinct move away from traditional vacation structures. Technology, including AI and immersive experiences, will play a pivotal role in creating custom journeys that truly reflect travellers' desires.

Drawing on the responses of over 29,000 travellers across 33 countries, the study reveals that by 2026, vacations will be more than just trips—they’ll be deeply personal, experimental, and shaped by who travellers really are.

Fantasy-Inspired Getaways: Stepping into the World of Dreams

In 2026, the lines between reality and fantasy will blur as travellers dive into immersive experiences inspired by romantic fantasy genres like "romantasy." Nearly 91% of Indian travellers express interest in visiting destinations shaped by their favourite fantasy worlds, from magical creatures to enchanted landscapes. These fantasy-inspired vacations are about more than sightseeing—they’re about role-playing, where travellers step into stories. Nine out of ten Indian travellers are open to AI-driven suggestions, helping them discover destinations inspired by their favourite books, films, or games.

Futuristic Rentals: The Next Generation of Vacation Homes

The vacation rental experience is set to undergo a massive transformation, blending cutting-edge technology with comfort. In 2026, nearly 94% of Indian travellers are ready to embrace vacation homes enhanced by robots, offering everything from automated cleaning to personalised meals.

While convenience is a major draw, many will be equally excited by the novelty of staying in homes that feel like they belong in a science fiction film. Imagine a vacation home where a robotic chef prepares your meals, cleaning bots tidy up, and smart systems manage sustainability—all while you enjoy a futuristic escape.

Relationship Testing: Vacation as a Compatibility Challenge

In 2026, vacations will serve as the ultimate compatibility test, with travellers using their time away to evaluate the strength of their personal connections. A striking 88% of Indian travellers are open to taking a trip with a new partner, friend, or colleague to see how they bond.

Cultural Souvenirs: Elevating Everyday Items into Meaningful Treasures

In 2026, souvenirs will evolve beyond the traditional fridge magnet, as travellers seek culturally rich, design-focused keepsakes. Indian travellers are increasingly interested in buying kitchenware and pantry items, such as hand-painted spice jars or artisanal olive oil, turning their kitchens into mini cultural showcases.

With 84% of Indian travelers keen on these unique souvenirs, these items represent more than just mementos—they carry personal stories and deep connections to the places visited. For many, these edible and design-driven souvenirs will evoke memories long after the trip is over.

Reinvented Road Trips: Exploring Shared Journeys

The road trip will take on new meaning in 2026, as travellers move from traditional family or friend outings to spontaneous, flexible adventures. Nearly 97% of Indian travellers are open to the idea of carpooling, using technology to find new travel companions along the way. With AI and autonomous vehicles on the rise, road trips will become more about shared experiences, meeting new people, and exploring uncharted routes.