3 Delhi-bound flights diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar amid bad weather; check details

Owing to bad weather in the national capital, three Delhi-bound flights were diverted on Tuesday. According to airport sources, of the three flights, one was diverted to Lucknow while the other two went to Amritsar, news agency ANI reported.

"Flight UK836 from Chennai to Delhi (MAA-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1540hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara tweeted.

In a separate tweet, it said, "Flight UK960 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1530 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi on July 4 tweeted, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Loharu, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana) Shikohabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan)."

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi, East Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram) Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Jalesar, Etah, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad, Jajau (U.P.) Pilani, Nagar, Dholpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it added.

The relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 75 per cent at 8:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humid weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

