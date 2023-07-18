‘3 lakh tickets sold’: Data suggests 'Oppenheimer' set for a massive opening in India

Ramesh Bala, a prominent film trade analyst, on Tuesday said that Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer has already sold over 3,00,000 tickets in advance on BookMyShow in India.

“About 42 per cent of these tickets are for #IMAX,” Bala said in a post on Twitter.

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film 'Oppenheimer' and Greta Gerwig's adaptation of 'Barbie', featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, are scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on Friday, July 21. The films have generated significant buzz, and advance booking indicators suggest a strong opening in India.

Advance booking for 'Oppenheimer' began 10 days ago and witnessed an overwhelming response within the initial hours. As of Monday, the film trade analyst revealed that the movie has already sold 3,00,000 tickets across major chains such as PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, including IMAX screens.

Meanwhile, 'Barbie', which initiated its advance booking more recently, has also displayed a promising start, with 54,000 tickets already sold across the three chains for the opening day.

It has been observed on BookMyShow that many cinephiles have booked tickets for both 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie'. Eight per cent of transactors for 'Oppenheimer' have also booked tickets for 'Barbie', with a significant portion opting to watch both films on the same day. Additionally, 22 per cent of 'Oppenheimer' transactors are individuals who have already watched 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'.

During a press event for 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan was asked about watching 'Barbie', to which he simply replied 'no', displaying a hint of disinterest. Although further probed, Nolan declined to address the question directly but expressed satisfaction with the diverse movie offerings in the theatrical marketplace. He believes that a crowded marketplace with multiple movies is something theatre-goers have longed for, and anyone who cares about movies should be thrilled about it.Interestingly, Cillian Murphy, the lead actor in Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', expressed his excitement about watching 'Barbie', stating that he would definitely see it.

Murphy believes that having two remarkable films by exceptional filmmakers releasing on the same day is beneficial for the industry and audiences alike, providing people with the opportunity to spend the entire day at the cinema.

