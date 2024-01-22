33-year-old IIT graduate quits job in London to ‘retire’ in Delhi for THESE reasons

A story about a 33-year-old IIT graduate who decided to take early retirement from his lucrative job in London and move back to Delhi has gone viral on social media. The man, whose identity was not disclosed but claimed to be an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), shared his unconventional decision on Reddit, sparking widespread interest and discussion.

The IITian's choice to 'retire' in Delhi was driven by six key reasons, which were highlighted in a post that went viral after being shared by San Francisco-based Debarghya Das. These reasons included a desire to be closer to his parents, the convenience of having house help, the lower cost of living in India compared to the UK, a diminishing social life abroad, a bearish outlook on the UK economy, and the prospect of an arranged marriage in India.

33yo single IITian working in London moves back to "retire" in Delhi after ~$1.5-2.5M in savings, or ₹12-20cr.



— Getting an arranged marriage in India pic.twitter.com/lC6nkVm6ZB — Deedy (@debarghya_das) January 21, 2024

His educational journey began with a degree from IIT Delhi in Electrical Engineering/Computer Science, which he completed in 2012. He then worked as a quantitative analyst for an investment bank in Bangalore for four years before moving to London, where he continued in the banking sector for another five years, followed by approximately two years in the tech industry. Over the course of his 11-year career, his total compensation (TC) saw significant growth, starting at Rs 35L in 2013 and reaching 350K GBP by 2023.

Upon deciding to return to India, the IIT graduate calculated his annual expenses, considering that he would live with his parents for some time, which significantly reduced his burn rate. His main recurring expenses included transportation, dining out, and gym membership, with occasional costs for travel and personal projects.

The man emphasized the importance of prioritizing health and relationships over wealth in his current lifestyle. Despite his successful career, he admitted to not investing much during most of his 20s, partly due to restrictions related to conflicts of interest while working in investment banks. His focus was on earning and saving as much as possible without losing it.

Looking ahead, the IITian has set long-term goals for his life in India, such as finding a partner, starting a family, and ambitiously aiming to adopt 1000 children. His story, shared in an audio podcast called "The Ordinary Indian Podcast," received mixed reactions online, with some users questioning his need to work in India and others expressing concerns about air quality in Delhi.

