'35% tax in India, no safety net...': Viral post kicks off debate over Nordic countries vs India realities

Vineeth K has lived and worked in India long enough to know what it means to dodge potholes on the way to paying hefty taxes. But recently, the tech entrepreneur took to social media to ask a question echoing in the minds of many Indian taxpayers: Why does paying 35% income tax here feel like a worse bargain than paying similar rates in Nordic countries?

It’s a question that has reignited a simmering debate over what Indian citizens get in return for their tax contributions — a debate swirling with frustration, comparisons to Europe’s welfare states, and stark realities about India’s size and challenges.

Vineeth K, Founder of Dealsdhamaka and PointPerksPicks, laid out his frustrations in a post on X (formerly Twitter), contrasting the benefits enjoyed by taxpayers in Nordic nations with the experience in India.

“Nordic Countries have 30-40% income Tax.

Free education

Free healthcare

Excellent work hours

Brilliant infrastructure & roads

Security incase of job loss

I pay 35% in #India.

Roads with potholes

Corrupted Netas

High Taxes on health insurance

No security if the job is lost.

End of the topic,” he wrote in his post.

His post quickly went viral, sparking thousands of reactions. While some users rallied behind his frustration, others were quick to inject nuance into the discussion.

“I keep hearing Nordic countries as examples for being best systems. But the major factors for them are: 1) Highly export oriented economies giving them massive budget surplus. 2) High income tax rates of 50% for top tier infact Sweden has just 2 slabs 30% for below $60k and 50% for above that. 3) And the biggest favourable thing was low population. But with high immigration of low income population things are changing and whether the same model will sustain is to be seen. So solutions to our problems cannot be found elsewhere as we are the most unique in the world. And the answers have to found and fought for within,” wrote a user.

Vineeth responded: “While I agree with what you said, lets also remember that almost everyone is taxed in Nordic countries. Direct tax burden does not fall onto merely 3-4% of the population. Board Tax base vs. Narrow Tax base.”

Another user weighed in with firsthand experience: “Yes I have worked briefly in Nordic. And it was amazing how secured their job is. Even if they get laid off they get 1.5 years of full salary. + free education + free healthcare.”

Others, however, seemed resigned to the difference: “We have too many mouths to feed...we will never be like Nordic countries. It is what it is.”