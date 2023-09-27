Four Infosys, Accenture techies die in a car crash in Karnataka's Mandya

On Wednesday morning (September 27), four software engineers, including a woman from Bengaluru, were killed in a road accident after their car rammed into a stationary Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The bus was on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway number 75 (NH-75) near BG Nagara village of Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district.

Two deceased were working at Infosys, while other two at Accenture, according to a report by News 9, have been identified as Namita, Raghunath Bhajantri, Pankaj Sharma, and Vamshi Krishna, all residents of Bengaluru.

The incident took place at around 8 am on Wednesday. The four techies were travelling in a Swift car, which rammed into the KSRTC bus parked on the roadside near BG Nagara. After this, all four died on the spot, and local police suspect that the driver was apparently overspeeding when this tragedy happened, said the news report.

Emergency service officials, along with the help of locals, had to cut open the car to extract the bodies of the four people travelling in the car.

This unfortunate incident occurred apparently when the car was coming from Hassan towards Bengaluru. A case has been registered at Bellur police station, and further investigation is currently underway.

This incident comes months after a 22-year-old techie died after drowning as the car she was travelling in with her family got stuck in neck-deep water at the KR Circle underpass, Bengaluru. Fire and emergency services officials successfully saved five others of the family and the driver, with the help of the local people who rushed to save those trapped in the flooded underpass.

