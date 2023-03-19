50% off on fines in UAE; Residents will pay less for general violations on International Day of Happiness

On this year’s occasion of International Day of Happiness, the Ras Al Khaimah Public Service Department (RAKPSD) has announced a 50 per cent discount on fines for a limited time period of three days, that will be from 20th March to 22nd March 2023 for its residents, according to a report by Khaleej Times.

The International Day of Happiness was established by the United Nations General Assembly in July 2012 with the goal of raising awareness of the importance of happiness in life. Since that time, people all around the world have celebrated this day.

Ras Al Khaimah’s residents who have committed certain general offences, such as littering, throwing trash in public places, smoking in places that aren't designated for it, or toll-gate violations for trucks, etc., will receive a 50 per cent discount on their fine during this time.

The first International Day of Happiness was celebrated in 2013 by the United Nations' 193 member states. Two years later, it formulated as many as 17 Sustainable Development Goals, e.g., the purpose of eliminating poverty and inequality and safeguarding the environment - that contribute to happiness.

‘Be Mindful, Be Grateful, Be Kind’ is the theme of International Day of Happiness 2023.

According to the UN, Happiness is a fundamental human goal. The United Nations General Assembly recognises this goal and calls for “a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples.”

The 10th annual World Happiness Report, which was published on March 18, 2022, shows that there is brightness amid the darkness. Along with anguish and suffering, the pandemic also resulted in a rise in social support and benevolence.

On March 20th, 2023, at 12:00 PM EDT (9 PM IST), the 2023 World Happiness Report will be launched.

