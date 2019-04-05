6-year old Mizoram boy who ran over chicken, took it to hospital honoured by school

A young boy from Mizoram whose picture went viral on Facebook for trying to save a chick he accidentally ran over with his bicycle, has received an appreciation certificate from his school for his innocent gesture.

Derek C Lalchhanhima (6 years), from the Sairang town of Mizoram has become an Internet sensation. A Facebook user with the username 'Sanga Says' had posted the picture of the boy in the hospital with a chicken in one hand and a few notes in the other.

The post was captioned, "As per Reports: This young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour's chicken with his cycle. He took the chicken, ran to the nearby hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help. (I'm laughing and crying all at the same time)".

The post soon went viral with over 90k shares and over a lakh likes.

In another picture shared by the same user, the boy can be seen rewarded with a certificate and shawl of appreciation.

The post read, "Derek C Lalchhanhima (age 6) is being honoured by his school and he is draped in a shawl which is a traditional way of honouring someone among Mizos. In Mizo tradition different types of shawls are usually presented to esteemed guests and in olden days, to pasal?ha (braves or warriors) who have accomplished great feats.

The shawl that is draped on him looks like a modified version of the "Tawlhloh Puan", an honour given to those who have exemplified extraordinary courage".

As per a report in the Indian Express, the Class I student, who studies at the St. Pio School can barely make sense of his overnight fame. "After the award, people are teasing him, saying, 'You have now become a celebrity'. He didn't even understand that and asked me, 'Mom, what is a celebrity?'" Derek's mother, Lalnunpuii, told the daily.

"He did it out of the innocence of his heart. When he first came to us, we just laughed, never expecting it to become national news or that people will appreciate his action so much," she added.

