$775 for a safety pin? Prada’s latest 'luxury loot', the crochet brooch, leaves internet stunned

Prada has just come out with its most outrageously priced product: a safety pin that costs approximately $775 (Rs 68,700 approx). The eye-watering price tag of the product is circulating all over social media platforms, questioning where these luxury brands actually draw the line between pricing and exclusivity.

The product, labelled "Crochet Safety Pin Brooch", comes in three colours: light blue, pink, and orange, and is a regular safety pin with a fancy touch. As the website describes, the product is enhanced by a colourful crochet cord detail on one end, with a signature logo triangle charm hanging from one end. And that's it. That's your product. Interested individuals can even purchase it on a monthly EMI, in case the price seems staggering to pay in a single go.

A Reddit post dissed the fancy safety pin, questioning the jaw-dropping price tag of the product. In the post titled, '$775 dollars for a safety pin,' the user mentioned how they were scrolling through the main website of Prada only to see the pin.

"SEVEN. HUNDRED. SEVENTY. FIVE. DOLLARS.For a safety pin wrapped in what looks like the craft yarn from summer camp in 1999," the user wrote.

The user further goes on to mock the product, saying, "Like I’m sorry, but I could go to Michael’s, spend $4.99, and recreate this in the parking lot. Prada really said: “Art.”"

"Luxury brands really be testing us like: How far can we push the delusion today?" they added.

Several users commented on the post discussing and mocking the viability of selling a $775 safety pin.

One user commented, "As someone who works craft shows, all use the sentence I hear all the time, 'Oh, I could make this at home.' It finally has actual use!"

"This is called a friendship pin and I made them for penny’s in the early 80’s in elementary school to swap with friends. Nothing original from designers anymore. Just recycled ideas with ridiculous price tags," wrote a second user.

Talking about the history of Prada selling such overly priced products, another user said, "Prada is a brand I love-hate. Some of my first luxury auth purchases (and workhorses!) were Prada and nylon with leather trim 20+ years ago. I remember catching good sales too. Here we are in the year of our Lord 2025 and they are selling nylon bags for $2500+! Their leathers are nice (reps too) but let’s be real, the price for what it is/what you get is just not it."