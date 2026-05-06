96% of Indian travellers want more sustainable travel and they’re starting to act on it: Here's how

From a heatwave‑ravaged resort to a quieter hill station, many Indian travellers are changing not just where they go, but why they travel. With insights from 32,500 travellers across 35 markets, including India, this year’s research shows how generations are redefining their journeys, according to a report by Booking.com.

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Nine‑in‑ten Indian travellers say more sustainable travel is important or very important to them, and across age groups, there is a clear shift from intention to everyday action on the ground.

Intent across generations

The intent is consistent across age groups, even if the numbers vary. Among those planning to travel more sustainably in the next 12 months, 88 per cent of millennials, 82 per cent of Gen Z, and 77 per cent of Gen X say they intend to do so.

That intent is translating into concrete behaviour in several areas. On reducing waste, more than half of Gen X (55%) and millennials (53%), as well as 44 per cent of Gen Z, plan to recycle and avoid single-use items. On energy conservation, 57 per cent of Gen X, 49 per cent of millennials, and 46 per cent of Gen Z intend to turn off air conditioning and lights when not in their rooms.

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Supporting local businesses is another shared priority; roughly half of each generation plans to shop at local, independent stores. Similarly, close to half across all groups say they plan to choose accommodation with a sustainability accreditation.

What travellers are already doing

Beyond stated intent, the report tracks actual behaviour. Eating local and seasonal food topped the list: 60 per cent of Gen X, 59 per cent of millennials and 55 per cent of Gen Z said they prioritised locally sourced food while travelling. Carrying reusable water bottles was nearly universal, 56 per cent of millennials, 54 per cent of Gen X and 53 per cent of Gen Z.

Cultural immersion also featured prominently, with 40 per cent of millennials, 39 per cent of Gen Z and 35 per cent of Gen X participating in tours or activities involving local indigenous cultures. Around a third of millennials and Gen X, and over a quarter of Gen Z, took part in activities contributing to ecosystem or wildlife conservation.

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Where the numbers fall off is in financial commitment to lower-impact flying. Only 36 per cent of Gen X, 28 per cent of millennials and 25 per cent of Gen Z said they had contributed toward carbon offsetting or Sustainable Aviation Fuel, notably lower than their engagement with other sustainable behaviours.

Climate is reshaping decisions

Extreme weather is no longer a background concern; it is actively redirecting travel. More than two-thirds of Indian travellers (71%) now factor extreme weather risk into both their timing and destination choices. The same proportion actively avoids destinations known for severe weather. Nearly two-thirds find unpredictable weather stressful when booking, and 64 per cent say it makes it hard to know when to travel.

Crucially, Indian travellers are far more likely than their global counterparts to act on those concerns. While 33 per cent of global travellers reported cancelling or changing plans due to extreme weather or natural disasters in the past year, 63 per cent of Indian travellers said the same. More than half (59%) said certain destinations had become too hot to visit at the times they wanted to go, and 62 per cent had removed destinations from their wish lists entirely due to weather-related news.

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Avoiding crowds, choosing differently

The shift is also visible in how Indian travellers are choosing where and when to go. Nearly half (47%) plan to avoid overcrowded tourist destinations. Two in five intend to travel outside peak season, with 55 per cent of those citing a desire to reduce pressure on destinations. A third are actively seeking cooler destinations.

Of those choosing quieter places, 45 per cent explicitly cited a desire to avoid contributing to overtourism, a figure that points to a growing awareness of travel's impact on local communities, not just the environment.

Santosh Kumar, Regional Head, South Asia at Booking.com, said: "Sustainability is no longer a niche preference, it's shaping when people travel, where they go and how they engage with destinations. Travellers are adapting to climate realities, embracing flexibility and making more deliberate choices that balance personal needs with destination wellbeing."