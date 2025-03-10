‘A few bright IITians got some seed money from better halves...’: Harsh Goenka’s Bengaluru post sparks a debate

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has sparked a debate on Bengaluru’s changing identity with his latest post on X. Sharing a photo of Infosys co-founders Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani, Goenka reflected on how the city has shifted from a peaceful retreat to a traffic-choked metropolis.

"Once upon a time, Bengaluru was a serene haven—morning walks in Cubbon Park, leisurely drives in Premier Padmini, and lazy afternoons spent in quaint bookstores," he wrote.

"Then, a few bright IITians got some seed money from their better halves, and now... we spend more time stuck on Outer Ring Road than enjoying the 'Garden City' breeze. Progress, they call it!" Goenka added.

Goenka’s post quickly set off a wave of reactions on X, with users weighing in on the city's evolution and its growing pains. Some echoed his concerns about Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, while others defended the city’s tech-driven rise.

One user wrote, "Bangalore is one city that had potential... The last 2 decades litrally (sic) saw the city grow... Even today the roads and infra of the old city ie the garden city are better than the 'developed' city... Can blame NRN Murthy for throttling innovation in tech... But cant blame him for pathetic infra of Bangalore... The politicians builder lobby are to blame... They encroached lakes did not build roads... Did not build infra... Exploited the city."

Others viewed Bengaluru’s growth as a natural consequence of becoming a tech capital. "Bengaluru's transformation is a case study in urban evolution. Thank you, IITians and Infosys!" one user commented.

Some called for a more balanced take. "We can't have butter on both sides of the bread & eat it conveniently too, Goenka Saheb. I have never seen Bengaluru, not even when it was called Bengalore. The most likely oversight by the town planners of the MCB might have been their decision to permit IT & many other companies to come up either inside the city limits or just adjacent to it. That must be bitting the city dwellers now," another post read.

Adding to that, one user said, "Development comes at a certain cost. Overcrowding is collateral damage. The very people you criticize have created job opportunities for many, including myself."