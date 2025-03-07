'Rent increasing faster than salaries': Bengaluru's rent crisis worsens, netizens say ‘It’s like working for landlord’

Bangalore’s soaring rent prices are pushing residents to the edge, with many calling the situation “unsustainable.” A viral post on social media platform Grapevine sparked outrage over rent hikes outpacing salary increases, with users sharing their financial struggles.

The original poster highlighted the grim reality: “Rents are increasing faster than salaries are increasing.” They added, “A 3 BHK is closer to 90K in top areas now. Even in Sarjapur Road/Bellandur near tech parks, it’s no less than 70K.”

"This is unsustainable as salaries are not increasing at this rate. I know this for a fact," the user said.

The situation isn’t limited to Bangalore, as the user pointed out: “Spoke to a few friends in Delhi NCR. This is definitely the case in Gurugram and Delhi.” Mumbai? “No points even talking about that city.”

The post resonated deeply with users. One shared a personal struggle, stating, “My current CTC is the same as my annual rent. Last year my hike was 8% whereas my rent increased by 10. My only saving grace is that mine is a two-income household.” Another lamented, “This is really unfortunate that one person’s income is completely consumed for rent. It is as if you are working for your landlord.”

Some advised drastic measures to counter the rent crunch. One user bluntly suggested, “Bro, re-evaluate your lifestyle. Why tf is your rent same as your monthly salary? Move out. Look for other areas. Commute from further away places.”

Others proposed homeownership as an alternative. “Buy a flat, pay EMI of 50K—at least you are building something of your own.”

Some blamed renters themselves for fueling the price surge. “Bachelors are ready to take 2/3 BHK for 70K and 10 people stay there sharing rent. So 7K is much cheaper than a PG… Families with single income are screwed long time.”

With rent prices skyrocketing across major Indian cities, many fear the situation will only worsen. The question remains: how much longer can salaries keep up?