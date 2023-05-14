'A game of corporate 'Ranjish'': Ashneer Grover criticises BharatPe boss again

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has taken a potshot at the company's chairman Rajnish Kumar once again after saying that BharatPe's value has been destroyed by Kumar.

"BharatPe is not a company anymore, it's a $3 billion write-off... whose value has been destroyed by Rajnish Kumar. I have said earlier also that hiring him was my mistake," Grover had said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

This comes after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a first information report against former Grover and his family members including wife, Madhuri Jain Grover and brother-in-laws Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain and Shwetank Jain based on a complaint filed by BharatPe last year.

"After the stupendous success of Doglapan - The Book, I am now creating: Doglapan - The Board (err bored) Game. A game of corporate ‘Ranjish’!" Ashneer Grover tweeted. "It’s a combination of Chess and Monopoly. It’ll be an ode to the number 81 (get the reference huh huh ?)".

After stupendous success of Doglapan - The Book, I am now creating:



Doglapan - The Board (err bored) Game.

A game of corporate ‘Ranjish’ !



It’s a combination of Chess and Monopoly. It’ll be an ode to the number 81 (get the reference huh huh ?)



- It’ll be played on 9x9 grid… pic.twitter.com/XJ5QOOxiEx — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) May 14, 2023

The former Shark Tank India judge was alluding to media reports that put the supposed fintech fraud's value at Rs 81 crore.

"It’ll be played on 9x9 grid (81 squares). It’ll be priced at Rs 810. You’ll have to shout (s***-oh-yeah) before every move. Currency will be in denominations of Rs 81 crores. All FIRed up for this!" Grover added.

Ashneer Grover has been accused by EOW on more than eight accounts. The sections include 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), among others.

BharatPe, a four-year-old company, has been embroiled in controversy since the beginning of 2022 after its founder was accused of using inappropriate language and threatening a Kotak Group employee for failing to secure an allotment and funding for the Nykaa IPO for himself and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

While Grover took a voluntary sabbatical and later resigned as the company's CEO, his wife, previous head of controls Madhuri Jain, was fired over charges of money laundering.

