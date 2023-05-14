Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI Director for two years

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to welcome a new Director, with the appointment of Praveen Sood as the agency's new chief. Sood, who was previously the Director General of Police (DGP) for the southern Indian state of Karnataka, was selected from a shortlist of three IPS officers.

Earlier on Sunday, a high-level committee consisting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, shortlisted three senior IPS officers for the position of Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sood, who has been appointed as the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is a member of the 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) of the Karnataka cadre. The shortlist of candidates for the CBI Director position also included Sudhir Saxena, a 1987-batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and Dinkar Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre.

In 2018, Sood was appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of the southern Indian state of Karnataka. He was scheduled to retire from his post in May 2024.

The Director of the CBI is appointed by a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India, and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, for a fixed tenure of two years, which may be extended up to five years.