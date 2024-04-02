'A Marvel': Amitabh Bachchan explores Mumbai's coastal road tunnel for 1st time

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a video of his first journey through the coastal road tunnel in Mumbai on social media. Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the 81-year-old actor described the tunnel as "a marvel" and mentioned that he entered the tunnel before Haji Ali and exited halfway to Marine Drive.

"Went first time in the tunnel - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive. a Marvel," Bachchan wrote.

T 4968 - Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !! pic.twitter.com/5eEGSYwGTz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2024

The video received numerous retweets and comments from users. Some praised the government for constructing the infrastructure, while others encouraged Bachchan to also travel on the Atal Setu.

"After 2014 Everything is ‘for the first time’ for you guys 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️," a user commented. Another one wrote, "Modi govt is making us live in super infra era which we never thought we will see.. Before 2014 we used to look at western countries n always used to adore their roads n infra.. Today Bharat is no way below par to them.. Remember #modihaitomumkinhai.. 🙌🏼"

"Thanks to Maharashtra Government and Nitin Gadkari ji," one user wrote. "I'm glad you liked it, sir! Mumbai's modern roadways truly are a marvel unlike any other. Thank you for sharing, love you @Srbachchan sir," another user wrote.

The first phase of the project was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on March 11. It allows motorists to travel from Worli to Marine Drive in just 10 minutes, a significant improvement from the previous 40-45 minute journey. The project, which began in October 2018, is estimated to cost Rs 12,721 crore. The second phase is expected to be opened for traffic by May 15 this year.