'A mistri makes ₹800 per day in Gurugram’: Redditors shocked at job offer with 'competitive' ₹2 LPA salary

A job posting offering up to ₹2 lakh per annum for an Admin Executive role in Madurai has triggered sharp discussions online. Shared on Reddit, the post pointed to a LinkedIn advertisement by Pruvity HR Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which described the salary as “competitive.”

According to the LinkedIn post, Madurai-based Pruvity HR Solutions Private Limited has announced urgent openings for the position of Admin Executive – Office Coordination & Support at its office on Bhagat Singh Street, Vandiyur.

Advertisement

The role involves handling day-to-day administrative operations, coordinating with internal teams, maintaining records, and supporting management with scheduling, correspondence, and office tasks. Candidates will also assist with vendor management and negotiations.

The company said it is open to applications from graduates in any stream, with 0–1 year of experience in administration or office support. The role offers “fast career growth opportunities” and a “supportive work culture,” with a salary package of up to ₹2 lakh per annum. Applicants can send resumes to hr.pruvity@promptdxb.com or attend a walk-in interview at the Madurai office.

But online, many were unimpressed with the package as they felt it was misleading and out of touch with reality. One Redditor asked, “Where do these guys get ₹1200 a day? A majdoor earns ₹500 here and a mistri makes ₹800 here in Gurugram (yes, the corporate and construction hub). Where did you get such numbers from? And it doesn’t guarantee they will be employed for 30 days straight. Stupid comparison.”

Advertisement

Another took a sarcastic swipe at the “competitive” tag, writing, “You guys get it wrong, it’s competitive salary because they want you to compete every day for survival, because clearly 2 lakhs per annum won’t cut anything. /s”

Some commenters tried to add context. “2 LPA is definitely low, no question about that. But this is a job in the outer side of Madurai, on the way to Sivagangai and Manamadurai. These kinds of roles are generally filled with people who live in smaller villages and towns and commute every day to work. It’s still fairly low — and that’s what it is in India.”

Others recalled their own experiences. “This was my first job salary in 2015. It was lesser than my internship stipend. I only took it until I finished my master’s thesis. Switched the month I submitted it to a WFH job that paid me double for five hours of work,” one user said.