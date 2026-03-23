'A must watch for every Indian': Rajinikanth praises Dhurandhar 2; Aditya Dhar reacts

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge, adding to the film's growing momentum at the box office days after its release.

"What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar 🫡 box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every Indian. Jai Hind," he wrote on X.

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What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar 🫡 box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind 🇮🇳 @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2026

The response came as the film, directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, continued its strong run in cinemas. The second part of the spy drama has earned ₹761 crore within four days of release and is expected to cross ₹1,000 crore.

Dhar responded to Rajinikanth's message, calling it a defining moment. "Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring 'entertainment' with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a "must watch" feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart."

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The film has also drawn reactions from across the industry. Actor Nagarjuna described it as "an incredible film," writing, "Saw this incredible film called #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge !!! What a ride! It just blew my mind and I can't stop thinking about it. This is one of those films that inspires and changes filmmaking."

Saw this incredible film called #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge !!! What a ride ! It just blew my mind and I can’t stop thinking about it. This is one of those films that inspires and changes filmmaking!!



Heartiest congratulations to this inspiring director @AdityaDharFilms and also to… pic.twitter.com/ti0IQNDz0D

— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) March 23, 2026

The film features Ranveer Singh in a dual role as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

The film is a sequel to last year's Dhurandhar and has continued to draw audiences in its opening week, supported by strong word-of-mouth and endorsements from actors across industries.