'Aap itne young aur sundar ho fir...': Delhi woman alleges Rapido driver called multiple times, texted on WhatsApp after ride

A concerning incident involving a Rapido driver has surfaced on Reddit, where a passenger accused the driver of inappropriate behaviour following a ride. The user, known as ‘aloogobhi,’ detailed her experience, which has since sparked widespread concern about passenger safety in ride-hailing services.

In her post, the woman explained that after being dropped off at her destination, the driver began asking her personal questions while she was making the payment. "Hey everyone, I booked a ride from Rapido yesterday. This guy dropped me off at my location and started asking me personal questions when I was paying him," she wrote.

Initially, the passenger engaged in small talk, stating, "I don’t mind small talk, so I responded politely." However, the conversation took an uncomfortable turn when the driver commented, "Aap itni young aur sundar ho, fir mangetar kyu? (You are so young and beautiful, why are you engaged?)"

Feeling uneasy, she attempted to defuse the situation with a nervous laugh, replying, "Thank you, bhaiya (brother)." The driver, however, insisted, "Please don’t call me bhaiya," and asked for her social media details. Sensing the escalating discomfort, she made an excuse about not using social media and quickly left the scene.

The situation worsened the following day when the passenger alleged that the driver called her multiple times and sent messages on WhatsApp, breaching her privacy. She shared a screenshot of the messages in her now-viral post, stating, "Today, this guy called me dozens of times and even texted me like it’s okay to breach my personal privacy."

Although Business Today couldn't independently verify the claims made by the Reddit user.

The post has garnered significant attention online, with many users urging action from Rapido. In response to comments, the woman revealed that she had contacted the company, which reportedly stated they would look into the matter.