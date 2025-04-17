With electric mobility startup BluSmart abruptly halting new cab bookings on its platform in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, users have taken to social media to lament the sudden unavailability of the cab service in their locations.

At present, the app is neither taking any locations nor showing available time slots or booking dates. The startup halted their cab services without any prior announcement, leaving its users unsure about their current and future plans.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Parminder Singh, the co-founder and CEO of Kampd, shared how the cab service had become a part of his elderly parents' life, so much so that they refused to keep a car and a driver.

"My elderly parents in Delhi have an unwavering faith in BluSmart. They refuse to keep a car and driver, saying 'BluSmart hai na.' Whenever they have to go somewhere and I offer to arrange a premium car service I trust, they respond, 'BluSmart hai na. Rental kar lenge,' " the Kampd co-founder and CEO said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He further wrote: "I don't know exactly what went wrong, but I know they'll be heartbroken when I tell them 'Ab BluSmart nahi hai.' "

Advertisement

My elderly parents in Delhi have an unwavering faith in BluSmart. They refuse to keep a car and driver, saying "BluSmart hai na." Whenever they have to go somewhere and I offer to arrange a premium car service I trust, they respond, "BluSmart hai na. Rental kar lenge."

I don't… — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) April 16, 2025

One X user even took a shot at the founders, saying all of BluSmart's goodwill has gone for a Camellias flat. Replying to one user, she said that this was the only service that felt secure enough.

"Very privileged take but BluSmart was the only service that felt secure enough that one could doze off by mistake also and won’t wake up to regret it. Clean cabs with surety of turning up come what may. Generational wealth ka scope tha. All gone for a camellias flat (sic)," the user said.

Advertisement

Very privileged take but BluSmart was the only service that felt secure enough that one could doze off by mistake also and won’t wake up to regret it. Clean cabs with surety of turning up come what may.

Generational wealth ka scope tha

All gone for a camellias flat😞 https://t.co/Qfggm8jywj — wakil sahiba (@wakil_saheeba) April 16, 2025

Yet another user lamented the sudden unavailability of BluSmart cabs, which she said was the only way she convince her parents for taking late night/early morning flights.

"I am a person who usually prefer late night/early morning flights. My parents have safety issues. BluSmart was the only way I could convince them. I have no idea how I will convince that I am safe onboarding a late night flight from Delhi," she wrote in her post.

I am a person who usually prefer late night / early morning flights. My parents have safety issues. Blusmart was the only way i could convince them.



I have no idea how i will convince that i am safe onboarding a late night flight from delhi. — Reema Bajaj (@reemaabajaj) April 16, 2025

BluSmart suspended its cab services following an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against its parent company Gensol Engineering Ltd.

Advertisement

In an interim order, the SEBI accused founders Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi of misusing government-backed EV funds worth ₹200 crore. Only 4,704 of the total 6,400 planned EVs were delivered and the remaining funds were allegedly spent on personal luxury items.