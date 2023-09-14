'Absolutely disgusting': Netizens slam US cop laughing over death of Indian student, India seeks probe

A chilling video by the Seattle Police Department, showing a cop laughing and joking over the death of 23-year-old Northeastern University graduate Jaahnavi Kandula, is going viral on social media with people calling for strict action against the officer.

Jaahnavi Kandula was killed in January after she was struck by a police vehicle driven by officer Kevin Dave. He was driving 74 mph (more than 119 kmph) on the way to a report of an overdose, the Seattle Times newspaper reported on Monday.

In the clip going viral, Daniel Auderer, the vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, was on a call with the guild's president, Mike Solan. He laughed several times, saying at one point, "Yeah, just write a cheque."

"Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway," Auderer said in the video, misstating Kandula's age. "She had limited value," he was quoted as saying.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Thoughts and prayers for Jaahnavi's family in India. Sad to know a life was taken by the people who are appointed for our protection. Putting a limit and laughing it off is not a normal behavior. Hoping there is maximum justice for Jaahnavi."

YSRC Parliamentary Party leader and general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said the shameful comments made by Seattle Police officer about the death of Jaahnavi Kandula are appalling. Calling her a ‘regular person’ with ‘limited value’ is crass and insensitive, he said, and urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to raise this issue with the US government for strict action.

"This breaks the heart 1000 times. Such a sad state of America and inhumane, heartless people. Prayers to family of #JaahnaviKandula," another added.

A user questioned, "...8 months after accident, a bodycam video of Daniel Auderer, who is vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, has gone viral on social media. He was laughing about her death & said that "She was 26, anyway… She had limited value....just give $11,000". Is this the value of an Indian immigrant student in USA?"

Thoughts and prayers for Jaahnavi's family in India. Sad to know a life was taken by the people who are appointed for our protection. Putting a limit and laughing it off is not a normal behavior. Hoping there is maximum justice for Jaahnavi pic.twitter.com/UzT3Flwzxl — Rupali Karn (@KarnRupali) September 13, 2023

The shameful comments made by Seattle Police officers about the death of #JaahnaviKandula from AP are appalling. Calling her a ‘regular person’ with ‘limited value’ is crass and insensitive. I strongly urge EAM @DrSJaishankar ji to raise this issue with the US govt. for strict… — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) September 14, 2023

An Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula from Andhra Pradesh was studying in USA.



She was killed in a road accident by a Police car in January 2023.



Now, 8 months after accident, a bodycam video of Daniel Auderer, who is Vice President of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, has gone… pic.twitter.com/QqnphGkNqw — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 13, 2023

It’s been 8 months since Indian immigrant student Jaahnavi Kandula was ran over & brutally k!lled by a Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave. She was 23 not 26.



Now when the body cam recordings of Daniel Auderer, Vice President of Seattle Police Officers Guild is leaked, where he’s… pic.twitter.com/nspeXU8lcv — saloni🇮🇳 (@salonivxrse) September 13, 2023

"Write a cheque, she had limited value"

That's America for you, a pathetic & a failed nation which is on the brink of collapse. RIP #JaahnaviKandula For the first time I actually pray to god the cop's family goes through the same pain this little angel's parents are going through https://t.co/s6lWbCfco7 — Meru (@MeruBhaiya) September 13, 2023

What happened to #JaahnaviKandula is brutal, inhumane, pathetic. And @SeattlePD should be ashamed. Demand to know what actions are being taken to those viruses who are in the police force. #JusticeForjaahnavi #seattlepolice — Atanu Banerjee (@atanu4ever) September 14, 2023

Jaahnavi Kandula, 23 y/o foreign exchange grad student murdered by a Seattle P.O. in January of this year.



She was pedestrian walking home until a reckless cop struck her going 74 mph on a 25 mph zone.



His supervisor laughs her life is of “limited value”



YOU CANT REFORM THIS pic.twitter.com/jNlADO1k83 — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) September 13, 2023

Everyone needs to watch this.



A Seattle cop mocks the death of a woman killed by a speeding patrol car and says she "had limited value."



Her name was Jaahnavi Kandula. She was a 23-year-old grad student raised by a single mother.



Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/9q5orIopTY — Robert Greenwald (@robertgreenwald) September 12, 2023

Cynical, cold blooded scum. The cop who mowed her down, the ones who laughed, those who let him off the hook, all need to be hauled over the coals. There needs to be serious review & reform of a system that breeds such a scant view of lifehttps://t.co/HCp1czzIM6 via @indiatoday — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) September 13, 2023

Since the video was released, people have been calling out the police officer and terming his act as "absolutely disgusting".

Meanwhile, India has demanded a probe into the death of the Indian student. The Consulate General of India in San Francisco on Wednesday termed the incident and the now viral video of the cop’s reaction as "deeply troubling".

"We have taken up the matter strongly with local authorities in Seattle & Washington State as well as senior officials in Washington DC for a thorough investigation & action against those involved in this tragic case," the mission said in a post on platform X (formerly Twitter).

"The Consulate & Embassy will continue to closely follow up on this matter with all concerned authorities," it added.

Recent reports including in media of the handling of Ms Jaahnavi Kandula’s death in a road accident in Seattle in January are deeply troubling. We have taken up the matter strongly with local authorities in Seattle & Washington State as well as senior officials in Washington DC — India in SF (@CGISFO) September 13, 2023

