Adani Power appoints Shersingh Khyalia as CEO with immediate effect

Adani Power on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Shersingh Khyalia as the chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from today, 11 January, 2022.

"Appointment with effect from January 11, 2022, has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board Meeting held on January 11, 2022," Adani Power Limited (APL), a part of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group said in a regulatory filing.

Shersingh B. Khyalia is a Chartered Accountant (CA) with over 32 years of experience in managing complex business in power industry, including generation, transmission and distribution. His experience spans across power trading, legal, regulatory and commercial, finance & accounts and PPA management aspects of the power business, the company said in a statement.

Earlier, Khyalia has worked as Managing Director in Gujarat Power Corporation, where he got experience of renewable power sector especially development of ultra-mega renewable parks. During his almost three decades of service in power sector, he has been Director on the Boards of several power distribution companies, including Power Exchange (India) Ltd., Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd., Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd., and more.

Adani Power scrip on Tuesday ended at Rs 109.60 apiece on BSE.