After Chandrayaan 2 mission, ISRO aims for Chandrayaan 3 in November 2020

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now planning for its next lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3. According to reports, the agency has started working on Chandrayaan 3 with a deadline of November 2020.

According to a report in Times of India, ISRO has formed multiple committees comprising an overall panel and three sub-committees and have held at least four high-level meetings since October. Since the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter is functioning well, the new mission is likely to include only a lander and a rover.

On Tuesday, the report stated, the overview committee met to review the configuration of Chandrayaan 3. It also looked into the recommendations of sub-committees on propulsion, sensors, overall engineering, navigation and guidance.

As per the daily, the agency has also looked into certain aspects such as site selection, absolute navigation and local navigation. Among the top priority for the new mission is to strengthen the legs of the lander so that it lands with high velocity without problems.

While no financial decision has been taken on the payloads, the report stated that ISRO will be building a new lander and a rover.

Earlier this month, ISRO chief K Sivan had said, "Let me assure that ISRO will pull all its experience, knowledge and technical prowess to set things right and demonstrate soft landing in near the future. On the technology part yes, we could not achieve a soft landing, but all the systems functioned until 300 metres from the moon's surface. Very valuable data is available to set things right,"

Separately, Chandrayaan 2's Terrain Mapping Camera-2 (TMC-2) has sent images of a three-dimensional view of a crater on the Moon, near Lindbergh. Chandrayaan-2 TMC-2 has also sent a 3D view of a wrinkle ridge near Dorsa Geikie.

