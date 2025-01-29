After DeepSeek shock, ‘Tararara’ girl from China goes viral with stunning trumpet performance. Watch here

After delivering a shock to the global tech arena with its recent release of AI app DeepSeek, China has once again captured the attention of the world with ‘Tararara’ girl stealing hearts and minds of people.

The internet is buzzing about a girl from China who plays the trumpet during live shows, quickly going viral and earning the nickname ‘Tararara girl.’ In the videos that have surfaced, this young Chinese musician is seen playing the trumpet during live performances, which led to her newfound fame. She has been identified as Gao Yifei.

The first video of Gao was uploaded on WeChat, a Chinese social media app and from there it made its way to other social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Gao is a trumpeter in a band led by the famous Chinese singer Zhao Lei. Several of the videos show her playing the trumpet amid huge cheers from the audience. The clips show her performing the song Time of Our Lives.

The song was originally released by Zhao Lei a decade ago, in 2015. Gao reportedly isn't on any social media platform, mostly because Facebook, YouTube and Instagram are banned in China.

What particularly caught the attention of fans was when Gao played a "Tararara" note before beginning "Time of Our Lives." Clips of her playing the "Tararara" melody have flooded social media, with fans even using the brief tune as background music in their reels and videos.

"She only played the trumpet for 10 seconds, but her artistic expression is so beautiful that it is being praised worldwide. She truly deserves all the hype," one user wrote.

Another shared a video of her performing on stage with the caption, "The girl everyone’s searching for. Her name is Gao Yifei from China."

Thanks to her trumpet performance, "Time of Our Lives" has gained global recognition once again, and Gao Yifei has become a viral sensation, proving that music and talent have universal appeal.