After Kedarnath, actor Akshay Kumar visits Badrinath Temple; see pics

Actor Akshay Kumar visited Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The actor was surrounded by huge crowds, with people rushing in to take a picture with Kumar. The actor, dressed in a black hoodie and track pants, made his way through the crowd escorted by the Uttarakhand police, as well as members of the State Disaster Response Force. The police dispersed the crowds to make way for the actor as he headed towards the temple.

“Har Har Mahadev”, the actor chanted, making his way through the crowd. The actor was in the state for the shoot of his next project.

Earlier this week, the ‘Welcome’ actor was spotted playing a game of volleyball with the Uttarakhand police. The actor wore a black T-shirt and blue track pants. A crowd of people looked on at the court. He was seen smiling and shaking hands with his teammates on the court.

Kumar had also visited the Kedarnath temple last week on Tuesday. He arrived at the location via a helicopter, where he was greeted by Yogendra Singh, the chief executive officer of the temple committee. Kumar walked barefoot to the temple and offered his prayers. Following the prayers and rituals, he interacted with fans.

Following his visit to the temple, he then met the Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. As per a report from ANI, CM Dhami gifted a traditional shawl and a personalised memento to Kumar. In their meeting, the two men discussed Uttarakhand and its potential as a new film industry hub.

Akshay Kumar will return to the big screen with ‘OMG 2’, the release date of which is yet to be decided. Joining him in the cast are Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Kumar will also star alongside Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The film is set to release on Eid in 2024.